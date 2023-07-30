Baby Doge Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $196.68 million and $3.07 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003081 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,545,266,184,792,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,547,530,143,834,208 with 151,745,884,579,641,216 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $3,131,359.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

