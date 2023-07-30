Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits Market Cap of $43.62 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00007541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $43.62 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,691,001 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

