Balancer Price Tops $4.39 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00015006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $225.00 million and $4.02 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,303,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,240,107 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

