Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 1,517,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,201.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $3.22 during trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
