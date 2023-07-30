Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 1,517,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,201.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $3.22 during trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

