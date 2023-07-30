BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 1.3 %

BDORY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,114. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

