Band Protocol (BAND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.33 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $152.53 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00004062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,862,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,062,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

