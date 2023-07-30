BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS NCBDY traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576. BANDAI NAMCO has a twelve month low of C$9.86 and a twelve month high of C$13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.18.
About BANDAI NAMCO
