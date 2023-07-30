BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS NCBDY traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576. BANDAI NAMCO has a twelve month low of C$9.86 and a twelve month high of C$13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.18.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.