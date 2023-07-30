Bank of America Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

META stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.07. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

