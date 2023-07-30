Bank of America Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

