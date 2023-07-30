Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $91.99. 317,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,269. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

