BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $33.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKU. VNET Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

