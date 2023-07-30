Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. 835,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

