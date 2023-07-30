Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,332,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after buying an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. 505,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,778. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.