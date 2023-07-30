Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,936,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.