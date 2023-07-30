Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF comprises 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.46.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

