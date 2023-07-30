Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $181.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.