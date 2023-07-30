Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.65. 139,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,223. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

