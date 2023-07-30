Barclays Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,139.72.

CMG stock opened at $1,912.52 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,068.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,832.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

