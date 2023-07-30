Barclays Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $644.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $646.00 to $644.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $569.54 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $555.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

