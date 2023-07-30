Barclays Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $137.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

