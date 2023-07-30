Barclays Trims Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price to $8.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HT. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

HT opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

