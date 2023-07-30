Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BGH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
