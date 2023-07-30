Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 396,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 31,890 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

