Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on B. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 290,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $8,687,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

