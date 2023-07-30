Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

A number of research firms recently commented on B. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

