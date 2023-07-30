Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 444,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,861. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.