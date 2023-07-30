Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 444,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.