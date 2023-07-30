Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

BBWI opened at $36.54 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

