Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $47.01. 9,516,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,915. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 480,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.