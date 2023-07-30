Beldex Price Tops $0.0395 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Beldex has a market cap of $220.74 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.58 or 0.06391177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,593,772 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,173,778 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

