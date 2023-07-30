Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 guidance at $0.43-0.49 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.43-$0.49 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $26.05 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.