Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRE. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

