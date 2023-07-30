Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.19.

Biogen stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

