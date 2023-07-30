Bitcoiva (BCA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $635,102.36

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $9.05 or 0.00030778 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $145.29 million and $635,102.36 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00865295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00132554 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019001 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.09624104 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $435,349.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.