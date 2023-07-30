BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2.70 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00021524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,338.95 or 1.00061378 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06898099 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

