BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.11 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.