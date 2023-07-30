BMO Capital Markets Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.37.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

MSFT opened at $338.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.15 and its 200-day moving average is $294.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

