BNB Market Cap Reaches $37.21 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.21 billion and approximately $447.44 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $241.86 or 0.00829009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,855,439 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,855,536.15675154. The last known price of BNB is 242.39006555 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1546 active market(s) with $337,552,268.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

