Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95-$10.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.12 billion.

NYSE:BAH traded up $6.98 on Friday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

