Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,638,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

