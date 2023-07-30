Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. 111,446,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

