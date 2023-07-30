Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $207.08. 433,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

