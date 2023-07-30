Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $55.12 on Friday, hitting $1,225.02. 447,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,441. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,210.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,208.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

