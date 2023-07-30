Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-10.5% yr/y to $3.44-3.502 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $51.69. 10,509,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

