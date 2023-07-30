Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.01 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.96-2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

