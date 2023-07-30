Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-10.5% yr/y to $3.44-3.502 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,509,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

