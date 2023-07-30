BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BRCC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRC by 556.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRCC opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BRC has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.36 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRC will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

