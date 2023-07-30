Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.35-7.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.41. 11,595,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after buying an additional 187,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 329,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.