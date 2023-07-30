Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.