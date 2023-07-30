Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT at $18.25

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.27. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphatec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

