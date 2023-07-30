Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $71.08

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kellogg by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $87,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

