Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $71.08

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kellogg by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $87,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

